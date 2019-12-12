Doctors Hospital to host free community skate day at Evans On Ice

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - A community Christmas favorite is going to be free of charge on Thursday, Dec 12, for Doctors Hospital’s community skate day.
Community members will have the chance to skate at Evans On Ice for free from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
Hospital leadership said it’s part of giving back to the community that trusts them to care for them. Chief Medical Officer for Doctors Hospital, Dr. John Farr, said, “Family, friends and fun make the holidays special and we are glad to be part of the holiday magic and memories for our community.” said they’re glad to be part of the holiday magic for our community."
