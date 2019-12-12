Doctor’s Hospital dietitian recommends healthy holiday food swaps

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -From appetizers to desserts, the holidays are filled with fats, sugars and sodium. Dietitians at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta recommend some easy ways to help you make healthy choices this holiday season.
Small changes can help you give the gift of health this year. Registered Dietitian Lizzie Keen says it’s the little things like replacing bread with veggies, red meat for plant-based products or sour cream for Greek yogurt.
The long-term effects these little changes can have are great. “It’s much better for your heart, much better for your energy levels. You’ll feel much more energies eating foods that are made to fuel your body versus eating foods that are just full of fats and sugar and salt all the time,” Keen says. "Overall you just feel better.”
“Another theme we wanted to highlight was sauce on the side so if you are slathering sauce all over your that’s a lot of calories, a lot of sugar especially in sauces." Keen says it’s still okay to have your favorite dishes but in moderation.
You don’t have to rush into everything at once, but over time, those little changes can add up. Try out a few holiday feast and maybe avoid that food coma too.
HEALTHY HOLIDAY SWAPS:
- Switch out milk in dips for Greek yogurt
- Instead of bread to dip, try fresh veggies
- A healthy yet delicious option for dessert: chocolate-covered fruit.
- Use plant-based products instead of red meat (brands like Impossible Foods)
- Keep sauce on the side so guests can decide how much they want
- Instead of chicken wings, try grilled chicken skewers
- Swap cow milk for coconut milk
- Swap sugary drinks for soda water with fresh fruit
Don’t forget to check food allergies before enjoying that holiday meal with friends and family.
