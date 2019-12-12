Augusta University Health limits hospital visitors during flu season

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Flu season is in full swing in the CSRA, and Augusta University Health has a new policy in place to keep the virus from spreading.
The temporary rule is that anyone under the age of 18 will not be allowed to visit patients in the hospital. While there are exceptions to the rule, doctors say the policy was adopted because young people tend to carry the virus at a higher rate, and the virus is contagious before the symptoms start to show.
“When flu season hits, usually there’s a very abrupt onset of flu, and that’s pretty much what we’re seeing here. We had virtually nothing six weeks ago, and all of a sudden, three weeks ago, we have 10,12, 15, 20 positives per week in our hospital.,” said Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr. James Wilde. “What we don’t want to have happen is for people who come into the hospital sick for a variety of other reasons to get the flu on top of that.”
The flu can be a deadly virus. If you are immunocompromised or older than 65, you’re at a higher risk of having complications.
