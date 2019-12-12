Augusta University Health limits hospital visitors during flu season

“When flu season hits, usually there’s a very abrupt onset of flu, and that’s pretty much what we’re seeing here. We had virtually nothing six weeks ago, and all of a sudden, three weeks ago, we have 10,12, 15, 20 positives per week in our hospital.,” said Professor of Emergency Medicine Dr. James Wilde. “What we don’t want to have happen is for people who come into the hospital sick for a variety of other reasons to get the flu on top of that.”