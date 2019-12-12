Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for vehicular homicide

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man was sentenced to 15 years for a vehicular homicide that occurred in 2018.
Jonathan Ewing Butler, a 28-year-old, received 15 years, 5 years will be served in confinement and 10 years probation for the vehicular homicide that killed 61-year-old Vernon Faglier in September 2018.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Butler was intoxicated and speeding along I-20 westbound near mile marker 198 when he caused the crash. Witnesses and the investigators with the sheriff’s office say Butler’s 2009 BMW 328i hit the back of Faglier’s 2008 Nissan Frontier, according to the crash report. The report states the impact caused both vehicles to leave the road and enter the woods off the interstate.
Prior to today, Butler has been out free on bond after an 8-count grand jury indictment.
