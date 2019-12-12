Aiken County coroner confirms death of ALCS Inc. employee

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of an ALCS Inc. employee Thursday, Dec. 12.
The coroner said after investigating, it was determined that a forklift operator was driving a forklift to move equipment when he became entrapped in it. The operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner said they died from traumatic injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. The operator’s name will be released once family is notified.
