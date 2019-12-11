Young burn survivors treated to Christmas shopping spree

The event brought around 45 families to the store by limousine, where they walked a red carpet into the store and were met with a crowd and cheers. One parent, Reginald Walker, Sr., said, “The support means a lot, not only to me, but to him too.” Walker’s son, Reginald Walker, Jr., was burned in 2015 and is still having surgeries at the hospital from that injury. Walker said he remembers having to teach his son how to walk, and now he is following him around a store while he picks out toys. “Every year that we come up here, it helps him get stronger than what he was when the incident first happened,” he added.