Young burn survivors treated to Christmas shopping spree

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Young burn patients of the Joseph M. Still Burn Center and their families were treated to a Christmas shopping spree at Target on Dec. 10 for the 16th annual “Shop with a Doc” event.
The event brought around 45 families to the store by limousine, where they walked a red carpet into the store and were met with a crowd and cheers. One parent, Reginald Walker, Sr., said, “The support means a lot, not only to me, but to him too.” Walker’s son, Reginald Walker, Jr., was burned in 2015 and is still having surgeries at the hospital from that injury. Walker said he remembers having to teach his son how to walk, and now he is following him around a store while he picks out toys. “Every year that we come up here, it helps him get stronger than what he was when the incident first happened,” he added.
The support from the strangers and doctors who come out helps these kids get past the trauma they have experienced. Walker said, “Everybody else that’s not related, or know them, gives them a chance and shows them to let them know that they are somebody and they still mean something.”
The event touches the hearts of the doctors as well. The Director of Pediatric and Critical Care Services, Dr. Richard Cartie, said “It’s an opportunity for them to see us in a totally different context, and an opportunity for us to see them in a totally different condition then we last saw them.” Dr. Cartie said the organized chaos is his favorite part of the event. He added, “It’s a whole bunch of kids all at the same time. We bring 'em up here in limos, they all come in at the same time and it’s a whole lot of fun and craziness.”
