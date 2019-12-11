Walmart theft suspect wanted for questioning in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in connection to a theft at the Walmart on Deans Bridge Rd.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office the theft occurred on Dec. 6, 2019.
Authorities say the suspect was observed leaving the scene in the vehicle below.
If you have any information contact Deputy James Price at (706) 821-1056 or any On Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
