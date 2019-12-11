Voters expecting positive changes for Aiken County School Board

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A special election was held for the Aiken County Board of Education. The seats for District 7, 8, and 9 were up for grabs. The election follows the resignations in Sept. in the wake of the resignation of Superintendent Sean Alford.
FOX 54 spoke to two former teachers, Pat Kirk and Edna Mills, in the Aiken County School District as they were leaving the polls. Kirk hopes that the school board would iron out and resolve problems with the members who resigned, but that did not happen.
“We have to move past, that’s just no question,” said Kirk.
“Most people in Aiken County are ready to move forward,” said Mills.
Kirk said she is expecting the new elected board members along with the current members to work together. “Not everybody can think the same way. I wouldn’t expect them to, but they need to show the town that they are mature enough to keep the school district going forward and progressing and doing some wonderful things for our students,” explained Kirk.
Kirk and Mills named discipline as the biggest issue that the elected members need to address quickly.
“It’s not easy to go in and teach reading or math. I would like these school board members to change or enhance policies that have to do with classroom behavior,” said Kirk.
Mills believes there needs to be a consistent way discipline is handled through out the county.
“It’s not always consistent. Different schools do different things and some things are just passed by the waste side when they shouldn’t be,” explained Mills.
