Two arrested after weekend shooting at Fox Den Apartments

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Sunday, Dec. 8, after a shooting on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fox Den Apartments.
According to an incident report, a deputy was dispatched to Taco Bell on Wrightsboro Rd. after reports were called in about a shooting. The report states that the deputy arrived on scene and met the suspect, 19-year-old Mathew Santiago, who suffered one gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Santiago told the deputy he was shot by an unknown person who fled the scene. Santiago was then taken to AU Medical Center for treatment.
After investigating, the Sheriff’s Office said that they discovered Santiago was involved in an altercation with 17-year-old Jabari Williams, Jr. According to the incident report, Williams was driving in his vehicle with passengers in the entrance of Fox Den Apartments. The report states that Santiago pointed a gun at Williams’s vehicle and shot at the vehicle. Williams then got out of his vehicle and fired six rounds at Santiago before Santiago fled the scene, officials said.
Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a pistol or revolver under the age of 18. Santiago was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm during a crime.
