Three women wanted for shoplifting at Home Depot

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying three women wanted for questioning about a shoplifting incident at Home Depot.
The Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred on Dec. 7 at the Home Depot on Bobby Jones. They said the women were seen leaving in a white 2015 Acura SLX.
If you have any information, contact Deputy James Price at (706)-821-1056 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.