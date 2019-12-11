Three firms vying to manage construction of new James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority (ARCCA) is searching for a firm to manage construction of the new James Brown Arena. Coliseum authority board members spent several hours interviewing people from Legends Project Development, JLL Commercial Real Estate and Russell S.P.A.C.E. Venues Group.
“We’re looking at a fit that’s going to help us get from point a to point b to point c. But also we’re looking at a company that’s going to also bring the community together and also create opportunities for the community," said ARCCA Chairman Cedric Johnson.
The company that’s selected will redo an old feasibility study, help find the architect, contractor and help with marketing. The plan is to keep parts of the old arena open and build the new facility on the other side of the parking lot.
“There’s a lot of processing that we have to go through and a lot of due diligence that we have to do. One of the main issues is to find the financing to build it," Johnson explained.
Augusta-Richmond County commissioners are glad the project’s finally moving forward.
“It seems to have been really stale for the past 11 months as coliseum authority s worked through other issues. So it’s encouraging to see them taking this step to move new construction forward,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
The coliseum authority’s chairman said board members are not rushing to name a project manager. They expect to negotiate a project price with the firm they choose within a few weeks.
