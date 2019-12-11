Spring Break is Over, 50s Return Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Clouds will break up throughout the morning and much more sunshine will filter in this afternoon. Dry air settles into place as high pressure briefly controls the southeast. A much colder airmass will also slide in, keeping temperatures below average through the remainder of the week. Daytime highs will struggle out of the 50s, even the 40s by Friday.
Our next weathermaker arrives overnight Thursday. A low-pressure system will track across the region and bring steady rain to the CSRA all day Friday. The heaviest rain moves through Friday afternoon/evening. Scattered showers will continue into the start of Saturday. Strong winds are expected with this storm, gusting upwards of 40 mph Saturday afternoon. Sunshine returns for the second half of the weekend.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds, much cooler. HIGH: 56
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. LOW: 33
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy. HIGH: 55
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.