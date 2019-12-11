Operation Hand-warmer completes ‘most successful’ season

The campaign wrapped up Wednesday morning with a packing party. Tons of volunteers came together at the american legion post 192 in Evans. They sorted through the donations and packed them into boxes. Bert Dean with Operation Hand-Warmer says this has been their most successful year yet,“we’re going to end up with 27,000 items this year, 9,000 hand warmers, 18,000 other items and it’ll mean a lot to these soldiers.”