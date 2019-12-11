Old jail may have new future in film

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The old Augusta jail at 401 Walton Way may have a future in films, after all.
Commissioners now want to postpone demolition for one year. They also asked Film Augusta to provide a yearly review on the location’s movie viability.
Commissioners and people from Film Augusta said they’re open to working together to support the arts. They also said they’re in communication with a local judge, who wants to help area youth in that same space.
“Some want to save the jail and use it for court. Some want to see it used for filming. Of course, as we’ve all discussed, there’s a part of the last SPLOST package that calls for the demolition,” explained Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Commissioners on the Administrative Services Committee unanimously voted for the motion to halt the demolition, which was made by Commissioner Mary Davis. People representing Film Augusta expressed their satisfaction with applause.
That agenda item now goes before the full commission next week for a final vote. Film Augusta estimates film crews using the old jail pumped a million dollars into our local economy this year.
