Multifamily development coming to Downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Ivey Development announced the upcoming construction of a multifamily development named Millhouse Station. The announcement comes after the development company acquired 4.2 acres on 11th St. to build the 155-unit Class A project.
The company says the development will consist of two four-story buildings that will include elevator services. A clubhouse area, gym, meeting room, pool, lawn area and a dog park will also be included in the project.
Construction is set to begin early next year by McKnight Construction and unit delivering will be in Summer of 2021.
