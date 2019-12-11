McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office warns citizens of suspicious incident

MCDUFFIE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office in press release is warning citizens of a suspicious incident involving a unknown male stopping a vehicle on Dec. 10 around 2 a.m.
According to the sheriff’s office, information was received that a dark complexion white male dress in all black with some type of shiny name tag on his shirt stopped a vehicle near Mesena Rd. and Union Church Rd.
Authorites say the unknown male was driving a dark colored vehicle with a blue light on the dash. The unknown male had a verbal interaction with the drive of the vehicle and then allowed the driver to leave.
The sheriff’s office is advising that if you do not feel safe when blue lights are behind you, slow down, turn on your emergency flashers, and call 911 and tell them where you are and what is happening, drive to a location you consider safe to stop.
If you have any information concerning this incident please contact the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2040 or call 911.
