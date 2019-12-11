Man wanted for questioning in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to a burglary that happened on Dec. 19.
The man is wanted for questioning in reference to the burglary that occurred on the 1300 block of Jackson Rd.
The silver Ford Fusion pictured below is the vehicle the suspect was last seen driving. The vehicle does not have a rear window nor a hubcap on the right rear tire.
Any information concerning this suspect should be sent to Deputy Thomas Langford (706)821-1038, or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)821-1020 or (706)821-1080.
