The City of Aiken Parks Recreation and Tourism Department and Juvenile Arbitration Program to offer Anxiety Management class

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The City of Aiken Parks Recreation and Tourism Department in collaboration with the Juvenile Arbitration Program to offer an Anxiety Management class.
The class will be offered on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center. The center is located at 841 Edgefield Ave in Aiken.
Participants will learn practical strategies and exercises to reduce stress and anxiety symptoms. During the program participants will practice methods that will deepen their skills and make progress toward feeling calm in control with time.
The program is intended for youth between the ages of 13-18.
If you would like more information on this program contact Nina Spinelli at (803) 642-1512.
