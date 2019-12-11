I-20 bridge replacement project begins at state line Wednesday, Dec. 11

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Superior Construction will begin set up tonight, Dec. 11 on the $71.98 million I-20 widening and bridge replacement project from the Georgia Welcome Center to Exit 1 in South Carolina.
Eastbound and Westbound directions will reduce to a single lane at times to allow contractors to removes existing guardrail install concrete barriers.
The lane closures will take place during these following times:
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Left or right lane or shoulder closure on I-20 eastbound from east of Riverwatch Parkway to the Georgia line
- Wednesday, Dec. 11 through Dec. 19 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Left or right lane shoulder closure on I-20 west from the state line to the east of Riverwatch Parkway
The work will replace existing bridges to improve safety.
The project will widen I-20 from four travel lanes to six from the Georgia Welcome Center to the W. Martintown Road in Aiken County.
In a release sent Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation said the work will provide dual left turn lanes, and a dedicated right-turn lane and a new traffic signal will be added at the intersection of W. Martintown Rad and the I-20 eastbound off-ramp.
Both the bridge replacements and interstate widening are scheduled to open to traffic by January 22, 2022.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.