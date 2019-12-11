H54K: Bella Cutright

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -
Don’t let the shy look fool you. Bella Cutright is a rising star on the gymnastics scene. She credits her parents for introducing her to the sport.
Cutright was recently side-lined by a mysterious injury but kept going and fought her way back to continue to compete. She spends about 17 hours a week practicing and it shows when it comes to competition time placing high across all categories. This is her 5th year competing.
When Cutright is not in the gym, she enjoys drawing, attending church and spending time with her nephews.
She hopes to either become a gymnastics coach or an Olympic champion one day.
