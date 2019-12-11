Godfather of Soul’s name returns to arena marquee

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The new James Brown sign is up at the James Brown Arena.
Last week, Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson promised county commissioners the issue would be fixed soon, and it quickly was.
Johnson told commissioners a staff member made the error. Many people in the community, including the Godfather of Soul’s daughter Deanna Brown, were upset when James Brown’s name was removed from the arena last month.
Brown’s daughter thanked the coliseum authority for the change in a Facebook post Tuesday.
