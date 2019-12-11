Financial Transaction Card Fraud suspect wanted in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a financial transaction card fraud suspect and a vehicle.
The suspect is wanted in reference to the financial transaction card fraud that occurred at the Queensborough Bank on Walton Way on Nov. 11, 2019.
Authorities say the suspect arrived in the vehicle below. The vehicle is believed to be a silver early 2000′s model Dodge Charger with the Georgia tag DWR8445.
If you have any information contact Investigator Kevin Link or any on duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1034 or (706) 821-1020.
