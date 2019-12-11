Children’s Place, Inc. in Aiken is looking for guardian angels to help children in need

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -Employees and volunteers are working to give children in need a shopping day for Christmas. It’s not for toys though, it’s for winter clothes they need to stay warm through the winter months.
Children’s Place, Inc., a United Way of Aiken County agency, is a therapeutic and behavioral health childcare and family development center that serves five counties in South Carolina. Through its Guardian Angel Campaign, employees and community members have warmed hearts and bodies for the past three decades.
Every year the program grows because of increased community involvement and donations. This year, volunteers will use the money to take 100 kids on a spree where they will pick out some winter threads.
A coat for Christmas may not be the most exciting gift on the list but Peggy Ford, the executive director of Children’s Place, Inc. has been working with impoverished children for 30 years. She has witnessed, first hand, how happy a simple coat can make a child. She says the kids feel special when they get to pick which one they get.
“We had two little girls that were twins one year,” she says, "they were shopping with a volunteer and she would pick up these cute little children’s clothes and it wasn’t until she picked up the leopard print coat that these two little girls just lit up. You could just see that they knew that that was the coat for them.”
“We had one little boy who kept going into the women’s area and he kept trying to buy women’s clothes and finally he told them he was trying to shop for his mother so he didn’t want to shop for himself, he wanted to buy for his mother," Ford says.
Kids will shop for the winter gear they need and then to top off the morning, they’ll meet Santa Claus.
Those who donate to become guardian angels will receive a 2019 Guardian Angel Christmas ornament featuring one of the children’s drawing of an Angel. Children’s Place Inc. has about 250 Guardian Angels so far. They’re hoping to get 400! To volunteer or donate, click here.
