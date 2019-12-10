Warrenville Home Shows Off ‘Candy Cane Lanes’ Light Display

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) - Tyler Hair loves his holiday lights.
“I’ve always just liked Christmas lights and Christmas is my favorite holiday, and I said when we bought a house, we were going to decorate and that’s what we did," said Hair.
He and his family have one of the brightest displays around, with more than 40,000 lights shining brightly every night.
“(My daughter Emma) comes out here to help me unravel lights and lay lights out and she hands me things when I’m on the ladder, and she holds the ladder to make sure I don’t fall," said Hair. "So, she’s been a big help this year.”
It’s grown every year from humble beginnings, inspired by Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation.”
He, his wife Christine and Emma have coined it Candy Cane Lanes. But the red and white icicle lights are just scratching the surface of the intensive work that make the project shine. They start putting the first lights up on Halloween. Even though their electric bill climbs an extra $400 to $500 a month, it’s all right for them for a couple months.
“Having the neighborhood kids drive by and see their smiles and see them telling me they love the lights, and telling me they can’t wait to see it every year, that kind of makes it all worth it," said Hair.
They’re not done adding to their collection either. The Hairs hope to give Santa a new sleigh for 2020.
