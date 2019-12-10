Warren County school district superintendent addresses rumors on alleged fight between freshman student and senior

As Superintendent of Schools, I can state we have no record or report of a "freshman/senior fight" occurring at Warren County High School nor an incident involving one student assaulting another with a dumbbell. While we are generally prohibited from commenting on matters involving individual students - including addressing rumors - I will state that if any such incident occurred, it would be addressed immediately, and consistently with federal and state law, the policies of the Warren County Board of Education, and with appropriate notification to local law enforcement.