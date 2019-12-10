Warren County school district superintendent addresses rumors on alleged fight between freshman student and senior

WARREN COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Viewers reached out to FOX 54 about an alleged fight at Warren County High School between a freshman and a senior where the freshman was sent to the hospital.
A viewer told FOX 54 that the senior hit the freshman in the head with a dumbbell, and the freshman suffered from “retrograde amnesia and other head trauma.” According to the viewer, the senior was only suspended for five days, the police were not called, and an ambulance was not called until the student regained consciousness.
FOX 54 spoke with the Warren County school district’s superintendent and told her about the alleged incident and what our viewers were saying took place. We also asked if law enforcement was called and if there was an incident report regarding the fight.
The superintendent sent back the following statement:
I appreciate your understanding and the opportunity to clarify. As you might imagine, receiving your first email with notification of these rumors was a bit jarring! Please find below the requested statement:
While we cannot comment on matters involving individual students, we appreciate Fox 54 notifying us of the rumor of a "freshman/senior" fight occurring at Warren County High School in which one student assaulted another with a dumbbell. While the rumor of such a fight is untrue, the rumor itself could certainly be disruptive to our teachers, students, and parents, particularly as they prepare for important Fall Semester final examinations.
As Superintendent of Schools, I can state we have no record or report of a "freshman/senior fight" occurring at Warren County High School nor an incident involving one student assaulting another with a dumbbell. While we are generally prohibited from commenting on matters involving individual students - including addressing rumors - I will state that if any such incident occurred, it would be addressed immediately, and consistently with federal and state law, the policies of the Warren County Board of Education, and with appropriate notification to local law enforcement.
Again, we appreciate Fox 54 notifying us of the rumor and allowing us to address it.
Sincerely,
Carole Jean Carey
