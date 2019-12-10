Two charged with multiple counts of deprivation of a minor

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people and charged them with multiple counts of deprivation of a minor after authorities say code enforcement checked the condition of their residence at Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Hwy.
According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Fulton and George Fulton, both 42-year-old were charged with four counts of deprivation of a minor after authorities found rooms that the two and minors were living in to be in deplorable conditions, both rooms contained numerous amounts of cat fecal matter, trash everywhere, rotten food, foul orders, and multiple cats.
Both, Crystal and George Fulton are booked at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
