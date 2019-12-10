Spring-like Day with Showers Late

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Peeks of sunshine will start off the morning, but more clouds build in through the afternoon as a cold front approaches the CSRA. Ahead of the frontal passage, conditions will be dry, warm and breezy. Southerly winds gusting upwards of 25 mph will usher in much warmer air. Daytime highs will above-average in the upper 70s to near 80. By the evening rush, scattered showers will begin to develop. The bulk of the shower activity arrives overnight and will be over by the morning commute Wednesday. Temperatures will sharply drop to 40s and 50s, with highs only reaching the upper 50s tomorrow afternoon.