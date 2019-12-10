Preschool handwarmer donation drive

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Even preschoolers enjoy seeing the fruits of their labor. That was certainly the case at Episcopal Day School where preschool students got their hands on the handwarmers that came into the school as result of the school’s donation drive for Operation Hand-Warmer.
“It’s great way for our preschoolers to relate to an outreach program where they understand cold hands or cold feet, and that handwarmers warm them,” said Alicia Haltermann, the Episcopal Day School Director of Preschool.
We sat down with three year-olds Santoine and Jack to talk about how they and their classmates helped lead the schools donation drive. However, they refused to take any credit, and quickly changed the subject.
“What is, what is this microphone?,” said Jack. Santoine added, “What’s this microphone do?”
Despite their reluctance to talk, Haltermann said the students get the idea that the handwarmers and other supplies are going overseas to U.S. Troops who won’t be able to spend the holidays with loved ones.
“We have military families and so they know exactly what veterans are, what military people are, so yes, they can relate to this."
And while the students may not completely appreciate how they’re helping our military members, Jack made it clear they know how to stay on task.
"What’s this microphone.”
Each month of the school year the preschoolers at Episcopal Day School reach out to the community. They’re now turning their attention to collecting socks for the Salvation Army’s Hands and Feet for Jesus campaign.
