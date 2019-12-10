Positively Augusta to host annual ‘U Walk’

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Over 2,500 people were diagnosed with HIV in Georgia in 2017. That information is according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
That’s why Positively Augusta is working to bring awareness to the disease through the U Walk. The U in U Walk represents their goal to get all HIV patients to undetectable status. The walk is this Saturday at the Laney Walker Stadium and starts at 11.
The walk is free but you still need to register. You can register at runsignup.com and search U Walk. They’ll have raffles and food too. The Positively Augusta executive director, Yanza Collins says," we gotta talk about it so we can continue to have this conversation with our youths with ourselves with our church with everybody because it impacts everybody."
They’ll also honor Sandra Wimberly, a local HIV advocate that died earlier this year. Collins says they’ve renamed their scholarship in her honor and will announce the winner at the walk this weekend as well.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.