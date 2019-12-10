One dead after overnight shooting on Wire Rd. in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that turned deadly late Monday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, around 11:24 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Wire Rd. for reported shots fired. As they arrived to the scene at 1420 Wire Rd. deputies found 45-year-old Kevin Winburn unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Winburn was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told deputies that the incident started after a neighbor disturbance that turned physical. One person was briefly detained, however, no charges have been made at this time.
This investigation is ongoing.
