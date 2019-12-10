Local Boy Scouts donate $20,000 in popcorn to VA

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Boy Scouts of America made a $20,000 popcorn donation to our local veterans on Monday, Dec. 9.
Some local scouts handed out the popcorn with Fort Gordon soldiers at the VA Hospital. The troops handed out bags of various flavors. Overall, they donated about two pallets worth of popcorn. The surprise brought smiles to every face, and the people who tried the popcorn gave their seal of approval, as well.
The Boy Scouts teach service to country and community, and their leaders say this is one example of that being seen in the community. Dan Rogers, the Scout Executive CEO, said, “I support our veterans and appreciate all they’ve done. Locally, it’s good to keep things local as much as we can, and to have our scouts come deliver it door-to-door is a win-win for everyone.”
The popcorn donation was made possible by community members who donated to the military when they purchased popcorn from our local boy scouts.
