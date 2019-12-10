Council votes on affordable housing complex along Owens Street

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken City Council met to discuss the plan to potentially add affordable housing apartment complex along Owens St. The council agrees affordable housing in the area is needed, however, there are many concerns from residents and community members.
The Planning Commission advised the city to deny Woodford Trace LLC plans for housing due to lack of transportation infrastructure but the council voted to move forward to the second reading to annex and approve the concept plan for the ordinance. Residents like Marsha Hopkins who lives near Owens St. are not fond of the idea.
“We have a double wamie here we have pedestrian traffic and vehicular traffic. From what I heard there will be an increase in both and we don’t have the infrastructure in place to handle that,” said Marsha Hopkins who is an Aiken resident. Woodford Trace LLC says its apartment complex would provide two and three bedroom units and the qualifying income for tenants range between $22,000-$40,400.
“Maybe this project has an opportunity beyond what the planning commission rightly identified as infrastructure. . . By looking for alternative routes parallel pathways to congested areas,” said Mayor Osbon. Woodford Trace LLC says Owens Rd. meets the states funding and rating criteria for affordable housing based on nearby services and schools. However, the mayor said there is a lot more to consider before approving the complex.
"I think the rating system works, but what it doesn’t take in account the distance from a school, it doesn’t take in account is there sidewalks to get you from that project to a school house, to the grocery store. I think as a local giver that’s where our responsibility is,” explained Mayor Osbon.
Next council will have to vote to approve the second reading or deny the ordinance all together. FOX 54 will keep you update on this story.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.