Columbia County Deputy Jailer arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy jailer was fired and arrested after a single vehicle crash.
Law officials say on Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. 39-year-old Savalus Towns was involved in a single crash in McCormick County. Towns was arrested and charged with DUI, no seat belt, expired tag, and open container.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says, “because of Town’s position in law enforcement and the public trust bestowed upon him, to say that we are disappointed is an understatement.”
Towns has since been terminated.
Towns began employment in 2011 with the Columbia County Detention Center.
