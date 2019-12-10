Augusta joins lawsuit over lock and dam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - South Carolina is suing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over their plan to get rid of the Savannah River lock and dam, and now, the City of Augusta is joining in on that suit. FOX 54 obtained a copy of the filing and has been digging through the paperwork.
Inside the filing, it explains the reasoning behind the City of Augusta suing the Army Corps of Engineers. The second page makes it simple; The city wants an order to permanently keep the Corps from removing the new Savannah bluff lock and dam. The city cites 16 reasons why they have an interest in keeping the lock and dam. One of the major reasons being that the Savannah River is the city’s only public water supply, and the city says removing the lock and dam will affect the supply and water use.
Other reasons include areas that are around the river and public events that center around it. The city says the Corps has not adequately considered how removing the dam will impact those things.
Finally, the city says that it is the Corps’ fault that the dam is in such bad shape right now. They say in the lawsuit that the Corps has not provided any routine maintenance or repair in decades.
