Augusta joins lawsuit over lock and dam

Inside the filing, it explains the reasoning behind the City of Augusta suing the Army Corps of Engineers. The second page makes it simple; The city wants an order to permanently keep the Corps from removing the new Savannah bluff lock and dam. The city cites 16 reasons why they have an interest in keeping the lock and dam. One of the major reasons being that the Savannah River is the city’s only public water supply, and the city says removing the lock and dam will affect the supply and water use.