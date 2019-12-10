Artist chosen to paint new James Brown mural now off project after child molestation charges

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The artist who was chosen to paint a mural of James Brown in Downtown Augusta pulled out of the project, according to Greater Augusta Arts Council Executive Director Brenda Durant.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the artist, Brian Stewart, is a registered sex offender. Records show that Stewart was registered as a sex offender in Columbia County in 2008 after facing child molestation charges from 2007.
