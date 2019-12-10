Aiken’s Blessing Boxes are “Take what you need; Leave what you can” based community pantries

AIKEN, SC. (WFXG) -A blessing box is an out pantry, of a sort, stocked with everyday items. Those who have more than they need can drop things off, and those who don’t have enough can pick them up. They’re stationed all over Aiken County and this holiday season; the Aiken County homeless coalition is adding something special.
Personalized Christmas cards, filled out by one of their 48 members, to let people know they’re not alone and they’re being thought of. Anyone can open a blessing box and add a blessing of their own.
Roxana Sirk and Lisa Murphy are members of the Aiken County Homeless Coalition. It was their idea to start adding Christmas cards in the boxes to spread holiday cheer. Murphy says, “Just to give somebody something that they may not have themselves, so it’s important to do year-round, not just at Christmas.”
The Aiken County Homeless Coalition says the boxes aren’t just for the homeless, they’re for anyone who needs a little help.
Sirk says, “Some individuals are on the verge of becoming homeless and they may be, you know, one meal from becoming homeless and if they come here and they find a meal, that’s help.”
Boxing day is December 26, 2019. It’s a chance to bring donations and cards to the Aiken County Library that afternoon from 1-3p.m., and meet others who fill the boxes too.
