Aiken County School Board elections to replace resigned members

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Board of Education is holding elections Tuesday, Dec. 10, to replace the three board members from districts 7, 8 and 9 who resigned in Sept. after the resignation of Superintendent Sean Alford.
Both George Grieve and Patrice Rhinehart are running to fill the district 7 position. For district 8, the runners are Kristin Beard, John Bradley, Timothy Govenettio and Bruce Wheeton. Bob Byrne, Pam Diaz, Keith Harp and Cameron Nuessle are the choices for district 9.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.