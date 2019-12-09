One suspect in custody, two more wanted after shots fired in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Wednesday, Dec. 4, in connection to a late Oct. incident where shots were fired in Beech Island. The Sheriff’s Office is now asking for information that would lead to the location of two more suspects.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about shots being fired near Bell Dr. and Williston Rd. on Oct. 30. Officials said a witness told them that the three suspects drove away in a black Impala and the passenger fired a weapon out of the window. No injuries or property damage were reported after the incident.
Investigators received a video from the incident that lead to the identification of the three suspects. The Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Tyree Jerome Madison, Jr. Wednesday with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana after the drug was found during his arrest. Officials are still looking for 18-year-old Richard R. Carroll, Jr. of Aiken and 19-year-old Dwayne Antonie Wilson of North Augusta. Investigators obtained warrants on Carroll and Wilson for unlawful carrying of a pistol. Authorities say Carroll and Wilson are considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803)-648-6811 or the Midlands Crime Stoppers. There is a reward of up to $1,000 offered for any information that could lead to their arrests.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.