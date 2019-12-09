One suspect in custody, two more wanted after shots fired in Beech Island

Investigators received a video from the incident that lead to the identification of the three suspects. The Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Tyree Jerome Madison, Jr. Wednesday with unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana after the drug was found during his arrest. Officials are still looking for 18-year-old Richard R. Carroll, Jr. of Aiken and 19-year-old Dwayne Antonie Wilson of North Augusta. Investigators obtained warrants on Carroll and Wilson for unlawful carrying of a pistol. Authorities say Carroll and Wilson are considered armed and dangerous.