The National Christmas Tree Association reports a nationwide shortage of trees this year

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -The National Christmas Tree Association says Oregon and North Carolina, two of the biggest growers, have less to trees to share with other states because farmers didn’t plant as many trees ten years ago during the Great Recession.
Many of those extra tall trees were purchased as early as Thanksgiving day. North Carolina is where many local distributors get their trees. This year, some have noticed a difference.
Andy Colbert, a local Christmas tree expert says, “We are in a tree shortage this year and we’ll be in another one next year."
“Honestly, if you haven’t gotten a tree by now, you definitely need to get on the good foot and get out there and make it happen because we’ve still got a lot of pretty ones out there but they’re going to come for them," he says.
Colbert says the owners of Brown’s Snowy Mountain Christmas Trees have a good grip on their trees though and they’ve been able to get enough to satisfy the Augusta community this far.
