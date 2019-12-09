Man arrested after dispute through sign language turns violent, police say

The wife told the deputy through sign language that her and her husband had an argument after Michael told their daughter that he wanted to kill and paralyze her. The incident report states that the wife then told Michael that he was wrong and that will Michael became irate with her. As the wife was cleaning up, she moved a bowl of chilil from the table and that’s when she says Michael signed to her angrily and told her, “don’t ever touch my foods or my things."