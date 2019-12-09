Man arrested after dispute through sign language turns violent, police say

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - On Dec. 8 the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after they say a dispute through sign language turned violent.
The sheriff’s office says they arrested 45-year-old Michael Clegg after they responded to 1326 Shawdow Oak Dr. for a physical domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the responding deputy says he spoke with the youngest child who was translating for her mother as the mother and husband, Michael Clegg are deaf.
The wife told the deputy through sign language that her and her husband had an argument after Michael told their daughter that he wanted to kill and paralyze her. The incident report states that the wife then told Michael that he was wrong and that will Michael became irate with her. As the wife was cleaning up, she moved a bowl of chilil from the table and that’s when she says Michael signed to her angrily and told her, “don’t ever touch my foods or my things."
According to authorities, Michael and his wife began to wrestle for control of the bowl, causing the bowl to break and cut Michael’s hand. The deputy says, that is when Michael took the broken bowl, threw it at his wife, and attacked her by choking her around the neck and twisting her neck with both of his hands.
The sheriff’s office says, one of their children attempted to break up the fight, but Michael punched the child in the nose with a closed fist.
In a previous incident that was not reported to the the sheriff’s office, earlier that day, Michael and one of his children were play fighting and that is when the sheriff’s office says Michael shoved his daughters head back and bent her arm backwards attempting to break it.
When his wife entered the room to see what was going on Michael took a broom and shoved her to the ground, hit her over the head with the broom, and caused her eat to begin bleeding, and pushed the broom against her throat, choking her.
Clegg was booked at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, battery/family violence, simple battery, and aggravated assault.
