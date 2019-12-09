FBI, military investigating U.S. Army major accused of distributing child pornography

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A U.S. Army Major assigned to the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon is accused of distributing child pornography.
Jason Michael Musgrove, 39, was charged in U.S. District Court Monday morning in a federal criminal complaint, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
According to court testimony and documents, the case in which Musgrove is charged occurred on or about December 5. He was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service after a hearing before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian Epps,
Musgrove is assigned to the Army Cyber Joint Headquarters at Fort Gordon. He is an Integrated Threat Operations Officer with Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmentalized Information clearance, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The investigation is being conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara Lyons.
