Cloudy and Mild Today

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - We start off the week rather dreary and mild. A warm front will push north across the CSRA this afternoon sparking a few passing showers and warming temperatures to the low 70s. While any shower activity will be light and isolated today, it is best to keep the umbrella on hand... for the rest of the week, too. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild, low temperatures only settle in the low 60s, almost 30 degrees warmer than average. Cloudy conditions continue tomorrow with even warmer temperatures. Daytime highs soar to the upper 70s, with some smashing into the 80 degree range.