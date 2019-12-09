Christmas parade held in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) - Community members across the CSRA made their way to Columbia County for the annual Christmas parade.
The parade was filled with many floats, high school bands, local organizations and much more. FOX 54 spoke to many people who attended the parade who said they enjoyed every moment of it. “It’s good to get everybody out, especially with it being on a Sunday and getting everybody all together to come out for the holiday season so we can all become a community,” Jermaine Walker said.
“Everybody’s got their favorite parts to see. I enjoy watching the ROTC groups come by because I did it in high school and I know what it takes and what they do. I i just like watching it, that’s all,” Jason Faglier said.
