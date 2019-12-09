Augusta Chorale presents 37th annual Christmas concert

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Augusta Chorale held an uplifting performance at the Gilbert-Lambuth Chapel Sunday.
The concert was a part of their 37th season Christmas which featured anthems, choral works, spirituals and jazz music. The Augusta Chorale also gave the audience an opportunity to sing Christmas carols with them. “Christmas caroling is just a topping on the cake. I love to sing Christmas carols and it’s wonderful. Singing it with kids, singing it with adults, singing it with seniors, it’s just great to sing it all together,” Brandon Lynn said.
The Augusta Chorale will hold their next performance on December 11 at the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.