Augusta Chorale presents 37th annual Christmas concert

The concert was a part of their 37th season Christmas which featured anthems, choral works, spirituals and jazz music. The Augusta Chorale also gave the audience an opportunity to sing Christmas carols with them. “Christmas caroling is just a topping on the cake. I love to sing Christmas carols and it’s wonderful. Singing it with kids, singing it with adults, singing it with seniors, it’s just great to sing it all together,” Brandon Lynn said.