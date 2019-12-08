Local World War II veteran adds his name to The Log Book

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Log Book traveled to Thomson today to honor Louis Graziano who was in the Third wave of on D-day on Omaha Beach and the Battle of Bulge.
The Log Book project is a group that travels around the country to get veterans to write and tell their stories from the time they served.
Along with being a military veteran, Graziano is also an author of his book titled, “A Patriot’s Memoirs of World War II".
Graziano’s daughter was one out of many who attended the book signing and spoke on how important it was for her fathers name to be added to The Log Book. “They’re the greatest generation and all of this is getting lost because everyday there are so many that’s dying off. It’s so wonderful what they’re doing by taking The Log Book across the country,” Moira Johnson said.
