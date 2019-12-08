Augusta Fire Department welcomes new Mobile Emergency Operations Command

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Community members made their way to the Augusta Commons to get a look at the new Mobile Emergency Operations Command Unit for the Augusta Fire Department.
This is Augusta Fire Departments first mobile command unit that includes a communications network, an infrared camera, a built-in conference room and other strong assets.
We spoke with the Chief of the Augusta Fire Department who looks forward to the impact this unit will provide to the community. “This is the type of equipment that we can use to go out at night, if someone gets lost in the woods. We can put the camera up on infrared, search and see if we can find someone that may be lost in the woods,” Chief Christopher James said.
Also in attendance, were three new fire engines that they hope will also provide greater support within the community and for their firefighters.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.