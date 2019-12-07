Santa makes a stop for the children at Doctors Hospital

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Old Saint Nick made a visit to Augusta today to brighten up the holidays for children at Doctors Hospital.
The event was hosted by the Pediatric Care Center for Kids within the community and even some of their former and current patients. Along with enjoying Santa, kids were able to create crafts, eat cookies, participate in activities and even sing-a long to Christmas music.
“It’s been fun for us and for our team to see the families that have come out and are enjoying each other smiling and laughing and just having a good time. That’s what the season is about,” Director of Communications Lynthia Ross said.
Doctors Hospital is hosting a Rehab Jingle and Mingle open house next week on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can meet the staff, see the latest renovations to the unit, drink cider and cocoa and eat some desserts.
