UPDATE: Police chase begins in Richmond County and ends in crash in Barnwell

BARNWELL COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 54 that a car chase began in Richmond County tonight and ended in Barnwell County.
The Sheriff’s Office told us that the chase began on Phinizy Rd. at Peach Orchard Rd. Authorities said the chase then went through Aiken County on Hwy. 278.
The RCSO said the chase ended in a crash at the intersection of 7 Pines Rd. and Hwy. 278 in Barnwell County. There were no injuries.
The suspect is in custody.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.