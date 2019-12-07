44 nonprofit agencies awarded grants from the Community Foundation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Board of Directors of the Community Foundation for the CSRA granted 44 area nonprofit agencies a total of $573,000.
It’s part of their 2020 Community Grant Award where agencies are recognized for the impact they display throughout the community. The grants are supported by the Master’s Tournament.
FOX 54 spoke with one agency, called E3 Foundation, which provides support to young men in the CSRA. The executive director tells us he has big plans on how he plans to use the grant. “We plan to provide our young men with psycho-social evaluations with licensed psycho therapists. We plan to introduce them to some financial literacy opportunities,” said Executive Director of E3 Foundation Jeffery Pooser.
The agency was granted $15,000 dollars from the overall amount and says they also plan to implement tutoring sessions within their program.
