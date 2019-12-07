Identity fraud and card fraud suspect wanted in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information on a card fraud and identity fraud suspect.
Officials say they are looking for Reginald Dewayne Mathis after Mathis used someone else’s personal information to open a financial account. They say Mathis used the account without permission and currently has warrants on file.
If you know of Mathis’s whereabouts, contact Inv. Kevin Link or any financial crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1034.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.